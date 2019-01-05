5 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Ruby-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, all happening tonight:

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, with topics including SR3 (as previewed here) and how HALA MHA could affect Alki. All welcome. (6115 SW Hinds)

BILL DAVIE: Singer/songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover. (5612 California SW)

THURSDAY TRIVIA: 7 pm and 8 pm, two rounds at Great American Diner and Bar. Free! Prizes! (4752 California SW)

‘CLUE,’ NIGHT TWO: Your second of three chances to see this year’s West Seattle High School student-directed production, “Clue.” The dark and stormy night begins at 7:30 pm in the WSHS theater. Support student drama with your $10 admission at the door. (3000 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Onstage tonight, it’s GEMS with special guests Alex Westcoat and Jeremy Grant Buller, 9 pm: “Double drums/double synth Livetronica quartet and guest will take you to outer space!” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE INTO THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar, which also has more of what’s up for today and tonight.