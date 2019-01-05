5 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday morning photo by Jim Borrow)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPLORE WEST SEATTLE’S HISTORY: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum is open noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

GAME ON! School’s still out. Bored kid/teen(s) in the house? 2-4:30 pm, board games and more at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: New year, new project? 5-8 pm, visit the West Seattle Tool Library on the northeast corner of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, Special Order and Phood perform, $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA TIMES TWO: 7 and 8 pm games at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction. Free, with prizes! (4752 California SW)