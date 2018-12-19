WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Watch for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for 7 am-7 pm Thursday, a High Wind Watch, warning of winds possibly as strong as those that hit last Friday night and cut power to thousands:

* WIND…South to southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest winds will be near the shoreline.

* TIMING…Winds will increase rapidly early Thursday and continue through the evening.

* IMPACTS…Snapped tree branches and downed trees along with local power outages.