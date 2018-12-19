West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Watch for Thursday

December 19, 2018 7:24 am
The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for 7 am-7 pm Thursday, a High Wind Watch, warning of winds possibly as strong as those that hit last Friday night and cut power to thousands:

* WIND…South to southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest winds will be near the shoreline.

* TIMING…Winds will increase rapidly early Thursday and continue through the evening.

* IMPACTS…Snapped tree branches and downed trees along with local power outages.

Read the full alert here.

  • DH December 19, 2018 (8:45 am)
    As always thanks for the warning so we can plan! Friday’s outage took me a little by surprise but I’m usually prepared so it wasn’t a big deal. 

