West Seattle, Washington

04 Tuesday

35℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

December 4, 2018 7:02 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents or transit alerts outbound from our area so far.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  • Trickycoolj December 4, 2018 (9:27 am)
    Reply

    Backups at Highland Park Way and Holden. Lots of SDOT crews setting up the pre-roundabout painting. 

    • WSB December 4, 2018 (9:34 am)
      Reply

      Thanks!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.