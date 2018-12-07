Seattle Stand Down set for next week at South Seattle College’s Georgetown campus

If you are … or know … a homeless or otherwise at-risk veteran, next week’s Seattle Stand Down offers help. This announcement is just in from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)

South Seattle College’s Georgetown Campus will host the eighth annual Seattle Stand Down on Dec. 13-14, where homeless and at-risk veterans and their families will be offered free access to a wide array of resources and services. The event is put on by The Seattle Stand Down, a volunteer team of veterans dedicated to supporting veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Seattle Stand Down is a one-stop shop for resources and services available to veterans who currently lack permanent housing or simply need a “hand up” in order to prevent homelessness.

Representatives from local businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, and all levels of government will be on hand with volunteers to provide medical screenings, eye exams, dental services, legal aid, employment opportunities, housing assistance, case management referrals, haircuts, personal hygiene items and meals. The two-day event will also offer employment assistance and legal resources.

Services and resources will be provided at the Gene Colin Education Hall – Bldg C, 6737 Corson Avenue South. Parking passes will be made available to veterans receiving services.

The Seattle Stand Down is unique from other stand down events in that it has a separate area designated for women where they can feel safe and comfortable. Providers will offer services specifically for women veterans including health care, advocacy, counseling, employment and personal care.

For a full schedule of events, please visit www.theseattlestanddown.org.

The Seattle Stand Down was founded as a community service project of student veterans at Seattle Central College. The Seattle Colleges District has hosted the event since its inception eight years ago. Major funding for the Seattle Stand Down has been made possible through a Veterans Employment and Training Service grant from the U.S. Department of Labor as well as additional funding through the King County Veterans Program, funded by the Veteran, Seniors and Human Services Levy.