UPDATE: Woman stabbed in robbery at Juneau Street Market

December 11, 2018 12:28 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police | WS breaking news

12:28 PM: Seattle Police and Fire have a “scenes of violence” response right now at California/Juneau. More shortly.

12:33 PM: Per scanner, a suspect is in custody.

12:38 PM: Police say this started as a robbery. We’re told at the scene that a woman has a head injury but is alert and conscious.

12:40 PM: Per radio communication, the victim was stabbed. This is reported to have happened at the Juneau Street Market, which as reported here was hit by burglars less than a week ago. Avoid the area for a while, as California is blocked southbound by the emergency response (photo added above).

12:52 PM: The suspect was arrested about a block south, on the other side of California, after what police describe as a “brief foot pursuit.”

12:55 PM: Police on the scene confirm the robbery and attack did happen inside the market, with the aftermath visible from the front door:

Again, avoid California/Juneau for a while. Metro has sent an alert that buses are rerouted.

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Woman stabbed in robbery at Juneau Street Market"

  • JF December 11, 2018 (12:39 pm)
    Reply

    Any one know what happened? 

  • Babs December 11, 2018 (12:43 pm)
    Reply

    9, yes nine cop cars came barreling down Morgan to California.  I was highly concerned as I have never seen such a large callout. So glad the suspect is in custody.

  • Bob Becker December 11, 2018 (12:43 pm)
    Reply

    Several emergency vehicles westbound on Morgan @ 37SW in the last 30 minutes.

  • Kelley Munro December 11, 2018 (12:48 pm)
    Reply

    California is blocked northbound at Graham as well. The suspect was taken down outside our window. 

  • Sillygoose December 11, 2018 (12:50 pm)
    Reply

    This is just horrible!  I hope this woman will be okay.

  • Tadiff December 11, 2018 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    This is 1 block from my job.  This is so terrify.  Prayers 🙏🏽to the victim and her family.  

  • cjboffoli December 11, 2018 (12:58 pm)
    Reply

    Egads!  These business owners just can’t catch a break.

  • Apey December 11, 2018 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you, WSB, for your quick response to everything that goes on around here! I was on my way to work, which is about 2 blocks from the scene, and it was quite a sight to see so many police cars and emergency vehicles. 

  • Kitty December 11, 2018 (1:06 pm)
    Reply

    They arrested him right outside my apartment building near Seattle Wine Cellars. Looks like the Bud Light delivery guy must have chased him down after the incident. Saw the delivery guy with blood on his vest turning over his clothing for evidence. They just took the suspect away in a police van after bagging a bunch of their clothing for evidence also right in the street.

