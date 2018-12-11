UPDATE: Woman stabbed in robbery at Juneau Street Market

12:28 PM: Seattle Police and Fire have a “scenes of violence” response right now at California/Juneau. More shortly.

12:33 PM: Per scanner, a suspect is in custody.

12:38 PM: Police say this started as a robbery. We’re told at the scene that a woman has a head injury but is alert and conscious.

12:40 PM: Per radio communication, the victim was stabbed. This is reported to have happened at the Juneau Street Market, which as reported here was hit by burglars less than a week ago. Avoid the area for a while, as California is blocked southbound by the emergency response (photo added above).

12:52 PM: The suspect was arrested about a block south, on the other side of California, after what police describe as a “brief foot pursuit.”

12:55 PM: Police on the scene confirm the robbery and attack did happen inside the market, with the aftermath visible from the front door:

Again, avoid California/Juneau for a while. Metro has sent an alert that buses are rerouted.