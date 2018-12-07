VIDEO: See a West Seattle store burglarized in 40 seconds

That video is from the security camera at Juneau Street Market (5901 California SW). On Thursday, we published a West Seattle Crime Watch report about its early-morning burglary. Today, the market sent us the video recorded during the burglary. The video shows that only 40 seconds elapsed between the burglar throwing something through the door and his escape back through the broken glass, carrying stolen cigarettes and the register. You can even see the flash as he yanks the register out by its wires. (The break-in starts :40 into our clip, where the camera’s time stamp shows 3:22:50 am.) Here’s the clearest frame grab we could get:

(Added – a better frame grab, courtesy of Todd, originally posted in comments below:)

If you have any information that would help the investigation, the police incident # is 18-454606.