VIDEO: See a West Seattle store burglarized in 40 seconds

December 7, 2018 1:42 pm
That video is from the security camera at Juneau Street Market (5901 California SW). On Thursday, we published a West Seattle Crime Watch report about its early-morning burglary. Today, the market sent us the video recorded during the burglary. The video shows that only 40 seconds elapsed between the burglar throwing something through the door and his escape back through the broken glass, carrying stolen cigarettes and the register. You can even see the flash as he yanks the register out by its wires. (The break-in starts :40 into our clip, where the camera’s time stamp shows 3:22:50 am.) Here’s the clearest frame grab we could get:

(Added – a better frame grab, courtesy of Todd, originally posted in comments below:)

If you have any information that would help the investigation, the police incident # is 18-454606.

  • just wondering December 7, 2018 (2:25 pm)
    I’m hoping the cash register was empty.  

  • WS Guy December 7, 2018 (2:32 pm)
    $2000 in damage for $200 in stolen goods.  I hope they catch him or her. 

  • WW Resident December 7, 2018 (2:44 pm)
    What an absolutely worthless POS. I hope karma slaps the you know what out of him

  • WW Resident December 7, 2018 (2:46 pm)
    I’ll also add that cameras need to be positioned better. This was on the news the other day and it’s the difference between getting a video of someone in a hat or a definitive ID on the perp

  • Chris December 7, 2018 (3:20 pm)
    There seemed to be a very fast clip there that showed his face and showing he had a moustache before the cash register.

  • WSCrimestopper December 7, 2018 (3:53 pm)
    As a West Seattle small business owner this disgusts me. I’ll be watching for him and hope police catch him. You can see the suspect’s face at exactly 53 seconds into the video. Looks to be about mid 20’s caucasian or possibly latino descent with short hair and light growth beard. At 1:09 you can see that the hat he is wearing has some sort of signature on the wearer’s left side. The name or insignia on the front of the hat is hard to make out but considerably larger. He is also wearing loose fitting faded denim jeans with an extra large cellphone in the back pocket. I would estimate his height between 5’6′-5’9″. Perhaps anyone out there can use this info to help ID him?

    • Wendell December 7, 2018 (4:15 pm)
      To me, it looks like a Seahawks logo on the hat.

  • Todd December 7, 2018 (3:55 pm)
    Another angle  

    • WSB December 7, 2018 (4:02 pm)
      Thanks, frame grabs are not my expertise but I’m glad they’re somebody’s. I’ll add this above.

  • Onion December 7, 2018 (3:58 pm)
    What a pathetic person. Tragic that his life may never rise above this level.

  • Eddie December 7, 2018 (4:28 pm)
    “Smoke, Smoke, Smoke that cigarette. Puff, Puff Puff it ’till you puff yourself to death.”

