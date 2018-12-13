HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk and Shop Late Thursday

The Silver Belles are caroling in @wsja tonight. NOT your boring ol' carols. pic.twitter.com/mfjVVY6HCg — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 14, 2018

“Sweet Christmastime,” to the tune of “Sweet Caroline,” is what the Silver Belles were singing when we found them in The Junction, where they’re scheduled to roam until about 8 pm, in honor of both Shop Late Thursday and the holiday West Seattle Art Walk. Some of the shopping and art-admiring you can do is in the breezeway on the west side of the 4700 block of California:

Artist Stacey Sterling is there – she worked with community members to create a mural during last July’s West Seattle Summer Fest, and a short ceremony just officially commemmorated its placement in the breezeway.

6:46 PM: Photographer Karen Mason Blair is at Easy Street Records until about 8 pm, signing her book “Loud Love”:

Her photography, including Northwest rock icons of the ’90s, is on display at Easy Street all month long.

6:57 PM: Live painting – here’s Patrick Woods at Wallflower Custom Framing (4735 42nd SW):

