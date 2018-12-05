Free holiday movie! RSVP ASAP

Again this year, Alice Kuder and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate (WSB sponsor) colleagues Debbie Kerns, John Traweek, and Amelia Scherker are hosting a showing of “The Polar Express” (trailer above) at The Admiral Theater – and they have some tickets available to the public if you RSVP ASAP. The showing is this Saturday (December 8th), 10 am, and you can only attend by reservation through Alice, first-come, first-served – e-mail or call/text her, alice@alicekuder.com or 206-708-9800.

P.S. from Alice: “We are providing free snacks (cookies, coffee, and hot cocoa) and the concession stand will be open. We will have a Toys for Tots donation barrel at the venue, for anyone who might want to donate.”

