FOLLOWUP: Juneau Street Market fighting to recover, too

If you get the chance to stop by Juneau Street Market sometime soon, Sami Ibrahim would appreciate your business.

As reported here, the little corner store, owned by Sami since 2011, was rocked twice by crime in the span of one week.

First, a burglary on December 6th – within the span of just 40 seconds, a burglar cleaned out the store’s cigarette stock, pulled the register out by the wires, and got away.

Five days after that, a violent attack that made regional news – with the 71-year-old clerk badly injured by a would-be robber, saved by bystanders. Though this time there was an arrest, the store was again left in disarray, some stock destroyed.

Sami says his clerk is out of the hospital and recovering at home. As reported here last week, her family is crowdfunding, and generous community members have already surpassed the first goal. She has a long road to travel to heal.

As for the shop, Sami says he’s not looking for donations. He invited us to come down and visit the store so you would be reminded that the shop is still open. Business has been down since the crimes, but business is what the store needs to recover (insurance won’t cover the entirety of the damage and loss). The store, he says, is the same neighborhood place it’s always been and he welcomes everyone to come see for themselves. He’s also grateful for neighbors’ support over the years – they’re “cool people,” he says.

And while you’re there, you’ll see a photo of his brave clerk on the counter, with a reminder of the GoFundMe campaign that’s helping her.

(Juneau Street Market is at 5901 California SW.)