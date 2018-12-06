West Seattle Crime Watch: Business burglary; car prowl

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

JUNEAU MARKET BURGLARIZED: The photo is from early this morning, when Juneau Street Market (5901 California SW) discovered burglar(s) had smashed their front door and stolen their cash register and cigarettes. It’s impeded their ability to make transactions since credit-card processing was hooked up through the register. If you saw anything/anyone suspicious, the SPD incident number for reference is 18-454606.

CAR PROWL: Devan reports a driveway-parked car near 38th/Raymond was broken into overnight late Tuesday/early Wednesday: “Unfortunately it is my time to report a car prowl. I had packages stolen out of the back of my car (I was going to return them after work) as well as my gym bag full of gym clothes, shoes, headphones, and other misc things in my car. They ransacked my car, throwing around things that had no value (papers from a meeting I had).”