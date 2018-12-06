West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Shooting investigation at Delridge/Barton

December 6, 2018 7:08 pm
7:08 PM: First police received reports of possible gunfire heard in South Delridge – now there’s a “scenes of violence” call at Delridge/Barton. We’re on the way to find out more.

7:17 PM: SFD tells us they’re transporting a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Police have a K9 out searching in the area. That’s all we have so far. Northbound Delridge is blocked to traffic at Henderson.

7:23 PM: Police confirm they’re looking for a suspect. If you’re hearing sirens, that’s because of the K9 search. The victim has been taken to Harborview by Medic 32.

7:48 PM: Guardian One has joined the search.

8:15 PM: We’ve gone back to the scene to check on the situation. No word of anyone in custody yet. But Delridge has reopened both ways.

9:09 PM: No new info from SPD yet; the victim is described by SFD as “approximately 30 years old” and in serious condition at the time of transport.

26 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting investigation at Delridge/Barton"

  • Lina December 6, 2018 (7:12 pm)
    Reply

    I’m near that area and I thought I heard gunfire around 6:40pm, 5 or 6 shots. Please keep us updated when you hear more. Thanks for all you do!

  • n7oep December 6, 2018 (7:16 pm)
    Reply

    I hope the person who was shot will survive and the culprit will be caught. And if Guardian 1 is helping with the search, I hope no one complains about the noise. 

  • RC December 6, 2018 (7:36 pm)
    Reply

    Heard four very loud popping sounds around 7 pm that sounded quite close to 16th and Thistle. 

    • WSB December 6, 2018 (7:42 pm)
      Reply

      The original calls – which we heard just before leaving for a meeting – mentioned 15th/Thistle/Elmgrove, but those were just the 911 calls from people who heard it.

  • Concerned Citizen December 6, 2018 (7:39 pm)
    Reply

    Wonder if it’s the same J/O involved with last night’s shooting?Hearing a heli now…

  • miws December 6, 2018 (7:41 pm)
    Reply

    9000 block of 16th; sounds like G-1 is up there circling right now… —Mike

    • edina December 6, 2018 (7:46 pm)
      Reply

      Two nights in a row?! What’s up with that? 

  • Patrick Hunter December 6, 2018 (7:41 pm)
    Reply

    Ghetto bird is out again… I don’t mind the noise if the shootings stop.

  • SKE December 6, 2018 (7:43 pm)
    Reply

    I hear Guardian 1 up there! Hope they find the person. Lots of sirens, I live right on the corner this is happening. So very scary. We knew something big happened. More sirens than normal for this area. Prayers to the Victim and their family.

  • Melissa December 6, 2018 (7:44 pm)
    Reply

    I also heard about 5 or 6 gunshots all the way on Elmgrove.  I can hear the helicopter circling over head.

  • DK December 6, 2018 (7:45 pm)
    Reply

    I do hope the injured heals quickly.  I appreciate the authorities doing their job.  I hear Guardian One, right now, right over the house on 16th/Thistle. Think good thoughts for all involved.

  • Neighbor December 6, 2018 (7:45 pm)
    Reply

    2 nights in a row helicopters overhead :(Thanks again WSB for reporting 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    • Dee December 6, 2018 (7:48 pm)
      Reply

      What was the helicopter for last night? I’m on 18th and Henderson and  heard it at around 9:30pm or so.

    • Mark December 6, 2018 (7:49 pm)
      Reply

      I think it’s been 3 nights in a row if you include the “bicycle theif” from Tues night!

      • AJ December 6, 2018 (8:10 pm)
        Reply

        Yeah, it has been 3 nights in a row. Plus, wasn’t there another one just last week? I was just thinking, “Is there really another helicopter search tonight, or am I hearing things?” Come to WSB, and sure enough, here we go again. Not complaining, I’m glad G1 has been available for all these searches, I just wish they didn’t need to happen at all. 

  • Robert December 6, 2018 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    This is getting old! Time to have some block watch meetings and be proactive! 

  • NJ December 6, 2018 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    I heard pops but I did see fireworks toward highland park

    • S December 6, 2018 (8:22 pm)
      Reply

      I heard pops but saw fireworks too around that time while at sealth Stadium. Hope they catch the shooter and that the victim is ok. Scary!

    • KM December 6, 2018 (8:49 pm)
      Reply

      Same report from my spouse. Swore they were gunshots but saw the fireworks and didn’t think much else of it. 

  • K December 6, 2018 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    Why don’t they ever disclose if they think it’s gang related so we at least know it wasn’t random.  Not much comfort either way but would be good to know were not all targets…

  • AN December 6, 2018 (8:19 pm)
    Reply

    815 and sounded like a major shootout. Now more sirens

    • WSB December 6, 2018 (8:28 pm)
      Reply

      There’s an aid response call in the 9400 block of 14th SW. Low-level medical, one SFD unit – if it were another shooting, it would be a ‘scenes of violence’ call.

  • Sad Resident December 6, 2018 (8:31 pm)
    Reply

    It’s a sad state for West Seattle when you can be sitting in your living room and count and know 100% you’re hearing gun fire.  

  • Cherise December 6, 2018 (8:42 pm)
    Reply

    I’m so glad I don’t live over there anymore. I hope the young man is okay & that they catch whom ever did this. 

