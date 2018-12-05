West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Helicopter search over South Delridge after shooting in White Center

December 5, 2018 9:42 pm
(WSB photos. Above, shooting scene on southwest side of 15th/Roxbury)

9:42 PM: Thanks for the tips. Guardian One is helping with a search over South Delridge and White Center. Radio traffic indicates the primary responders were King County Sheriff’s Deputies, so it started on the county side of the line. We’re on the way to find out more.

9:55 PM: Deputies tell us they’re looking for suspect(s) in a shooting in White Center – they say the victim was shot in the hand. The search is about to affect traffic on Roxbury, according to radio discussion – we don’t know for how long.

10:03 PM: Roxbury has reopened. Search continues. Deputies tell us the shooting happened near the gas station on the southwest corner of 15th/Roxbury, and the male victim has been taken to a hospital.

10:11 PM: The search/containment area is fairly wide – a K9 team is still tracking on the ground, with G-1 in the air.’

10:23 PM: KCSO says via Twitter that the victim is 26 years old and that they’re looking for one suspect, someone who “is believed to still be armed.”

10:30 PM: Photos added. The K9 search has been “called (off),” per KCSO, but deputies are still searching the area.

19 Replies to "UPDATE: Helicopter search over South Delridge after shooting in White Center"

  • Amanda Freeman December 5, 2018 (9:50 pm)
    Lots of police, there is a big search underway for someone. The cops and helicopter are surrounding my apartment building area mainly. 

  • Yma December 5, 2018 (9:54 pm)
    Have been hearing the helicopter- Knew if we came to West Seattle Blog we’d get whatever info available. Thank you. Will check back in a bit to hear what the search is for.

  • T December 5, 2018 (9:56 pm)
    Shot in hand??? Come on… guardian 1 has more important people to search for.. my kids are trying to sleep. 

    • J December 5, 2018 (10:01 pm)
      I’m pretty sure if you were shot in the hand you wouldn’t be impugning G1’s search for the perpetrator. I’m sure your kids will be fine going to school tomorrow with their two fully functional hands. 

      • Really? December 5, 2018 (10:24 pm)
        Agreed, J. It is noisy but I am thankful they are out there handling the situation! 

    • Neighbor December 5, 2018 (10:07 pm)
      Well that’s a way to teach compassion. “ Who cares Billy it’s only your hand that is shot.”  Nice job!  

    • m December 5, 2018 (10:08 pm)
      Really, T? Someone got shot, the suspect has not been apprehended, and you think that is too insignificant for Guardian One to be involved?

    • Mags December 5, 2018 (10:15 pm)
      Hi T! In the unfortunate event that you are ever shot, please make sure that you alert the people around you that you would not like any police or first responders come to your aide, lest someone’s children be sleeping nearby. Thanks!

    • Yma December 5, 2018 (10:26 pm)
      I know the helicopter can be heard.Searching for someone who shoots another is a pretty worthy thing, IMO. It’ll keep all our kids safer.

  • m December 5, 2018 (9:57 pm)
    Thank you for the information about this. 

  • Sigh December 5, 2018 (10:01 pm)
    A police car just went screaming up 14th, coming from Roxbury and heading north.  Hope they find whatever they’re looking for soon.

  • Canton December 5, 2018 (10:03 pm)
    As someone with Guardian 1 overhead currently circling, thank you, for doing your job, and please, take all the time you need. In this area, Guardian 1 is a friend indeed. Keep in mind, with them circling, they are halting area crime right now. A familiar and friendly sound.

  • Amanda Freeman December 5, 2018 (10:06 pm)
    Is there a description of a suspect yet?

  • 💲™️ December 5, 2018 (10:09 pm)
    Police just flashed they bright a– flashlights In my house I wonder who got shot

  • Neighbor December 5, 2018 (10:09 pm)
    Thanks for updating and sharing. I’ve been wondering what’s going on as G1 has been up there going in circles for a while now. 

  • Jean December 5, 2018 (10:10 pm)
    SPD SUV by Trenton and 14th announced over their loudspeaker that they were searching the neighborhood with a canine and for everyone to stay indoors!

  • Neighbor December 5, 2018 (10:18 pm)
    Thank you WSB for reporting!! 

  • Neighbor December 5, 2018 (10:33 pm)
    Reply

    Is there a description of the suspect? What they’re wearing?!

    • WSB December 5, 2018 (10:38 pm)
      Sorry, no description info made available so far.

