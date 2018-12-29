West Seattle, Washington

29 Saturday

UPDATE: About the police response in South Admiral

December 29, 2018 2:40 pm
(Added: Photo by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

2:40 PM: Thanks for the tips – we’ve been monitoring this on the scanner but we didn’t get location information until people started texting about the sizable police response and mentioned where it happened. Officers are dealing with someone who is reported to have barricaded themselves in an apartment on California south of Hanford. No injuries reported. WSB’s Christopher Boffoli (who happened onto this while on an errand) says police tell him this began with an attempt to serve a court order.

3:30 PM: Not resolved yet.

3:45 PM: From SPD via Twitter: “Negotiators, SWAT attempting to resolve situation with barricaded, armed subject in apt. building on California Av SW. Officers were attempting to serve court order when subject produced gun.”

7 Replies to "UPDATE: About the police response in South Admiral"

  • Quora December 29, 2018 (3:09 pm)
    Just drove by…do they need 9 cop cars there?

  • Kenneth R Rastello December 29, 2018 (3:23 pm)
    One wonders if there are any SPD that aren’t responding to this event.

  • WSB December 29, 2018 (3:37 pm)
    The person is believed to be armed or to have access to a weapon, and that generally results in a sizable response.

  • Pat December 29, 2018 (3:41 pm)
    Is this at the Springline Apartments?

  • T. Kumar December 29, 2018 (3:47 pm)
    There are bow 15 SUVs there. Just drove by. They should block off that area. God forbid there is any shooting. Bullets don’t care where they land. 

  • TreeHouse December 29, 2018 (3:54 pm)
    I just saw a bunch of SWAT cars with the flashers on flying towards west seattle on bridge just now. I wonder if it’s related at all. 

    • WSB December 29, 2018 (3:56 pm)
      Yes, it’s related. SWAT is part of the response.

