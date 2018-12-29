UPDATE: About the police response in South Admiral

(Added: Photo by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

2:40 PM: Thanks for the tips – we’ve been monitoring this on the scanner but we didn’t get location information until people started texting about the sizable police response and mentioned where it happened. Officers are dealing with someone who is reported to have barricaded themselves in an apartment on California south of Hanford. No injuries reported. WSB’s Christopher Boffoli (who happened onto this while on an errand) says police tell him this began with an attempt to serve a court order.

3:30 PM: Not resolved yet.

3:45 PM: From SPD via Twitter: “Negotiators, SWAT attempting to resolve situation with barricaded, armed subject in apt. building on California Av SW. Officers were attempting to serve court order when subject produced gun.”