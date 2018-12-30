2019 YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball signup time!

Play ball! From the WSB inbox:

Believe it or not, baseball season is right around the corner and registration is now open for our spring season! West Seattle Baseball is a PONY organization whose younger divisions play at the Pee Wee Fields by Riverview Playfield. Complete registration before 1/1 and receive $10 off. Why so early? We need to get all the kids signed up, placed on teams, uniforms and equipment ordered and be ready for practice to begin in in early March.

Please visit www.westseattlebaseball.com and click on the big REGISTRATION banner on the homepage to get started.

While you’re there, you can find helpful information like:

-2019 important dates

-A handy matrix with info on all divisions

-Contact information for league leadership