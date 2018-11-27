West Seattle Tuesday: Stories, shopping, more…

(Red-Breasted Sapsucker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

GIVING TUESDAY: We’ve heard from a few local participants and we’ll spotlight them through the day. If you have a special Giving Tuesday donation drive going, e-mail us at westseattleblog@gmail.com ASAP!

BABY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library, for little ones up to one year old. (9010 35th SWO

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, for little ones 2-3 years old. (2306 42nd SW)

SIP AND SHOP POP-UP: “Sea + Pine & Alair are co-hosting a special holiday pop-up at Alair 4-7 pm. Join us on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving for a happy hour sip and shop. Sea+Pine will have its holiday collection along with special edition goods you can’t get anywhere else. And in honor of #givingtuesday you’ll have a chance to support local and give back. 10% of every purchase will be gifted to WestSide Baby. Enjoy bubbles, treats, giveaways and have fun shopping with Shandon & Jenny, both West Seattleites.” (3280 California SW)

EVENING ADMISSION WORKSHOP: 5-6 pm in the library at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor):

Attendees will get hands-on help completing their free college application. Additional topics covered include funding resources to help pay for college (including financial aid, scholarships and work study), one-on-one help with the Steps to Enroll and tips on registering for classes and new student orientation. The workshop is designed for future students interested in applying to South’s academic transfer and professional/technical career training programs, and information will also be shared on those pathways.

(6000 16th SW)

BASKETBALL: Home opener for the Chief Sealth International High School boys’ teams – JV at 5:45, varsity at 7:30, both vs. O’Dea. (2600 SW Thistle)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Ounces in North Delridge. Final one before trivia goes on hiatus for winter. Free! Prizes! (3809 Delridge Way SW)