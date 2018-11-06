West Seattle Tuesday: Election Day/Night highlights and more!

It’s Election Day! So we’re starting the highlights for today/tonight with the election-related list:

(Photo courtesy Taproot School, whose students were out by the Fauntleroy ferry dock)

VOTE! If you haven’t done it yet, here’s the info you need – where, when, how.

WATCH PARTIES: Want to watch the national (and then local/regional) results? Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW) welcomes you, 4-10 pm; Sound and Fog (4735 40th SW) welcomes you, 5-9 pm.

CANDIDATES’ PARTIES: Want to hang out with the 34th District State Senate candidate of your choice? Shannon Braddock and supporters will be in West Seattle, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); Joe Nguyen and supporters will be in White Center, at Drunky’s Two Shoes BBQ (9655 16th SW).

Now, a few non-election highlights:

SANISLO ELEMENTARY PTA: 6 pm meeting in the school library. All welcome! Door prizes! (1812 SW Myrtle)

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: 6:15 pm at Southwest Library, or arrive early! The agenda:

6 pm: Light refreshments/Room setup

6:15 pm: Community Introductions

Lt Steve Strand – SPD: Crime stats, discussion of Community Concerns

Community Announcements

WWRHAH’s focus & goals for 2019?

Community Speakers for 2019?

Open Floor for other items

(9010 35th SW)

STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS: As previewed here last night, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team is playing in the state championships! They’re visiting Gig Harbor High School at 7 pm. (14105 Purdy Dr. NW, Gig Harbor)

MEDITATE! If you need to re-center after the national results, and/or can’t stand the suspense waiting for state/local results, check out Tuesday night meditation at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 7 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW)