West Seattle Tuesday: Election Day/Night highlights and more!

November 6, 2018 11:35 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

It’s Election Day! So we’re starting the highlights for today/tonight with the election-related list:

(Photo courtesy Taproot School, whose students were out by the Fauntleroy ferry dock)

VOTE! If you haven’t done it yet, here’s the info you need – where, when, how.

WATCH PARTIES: Want to watch the national (and then local/regional) results? Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW) welcomes you, 4-10 pm; Sound and Fog (4735 40th SW) welcomes you, 5-9 pm.

CANDIDATES’ PARTIES: Want to hang out with the 34th District State Senate candidate of your choice? Shannon Braddock and supporters will be in West Seattle, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); Joe Nguyen and supporters will be in White Center, at Drunky’s Two Shoes BBQ (9655 16th SW).

Now, a few non-election highlights:

SANISLO ELEMENTARY PTA: 6 pm meeting in the school library. All welcome! Door prizes! (1812 SW Myrtle)

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: 6:15 pm at Southwest Library, or arrive early! The agenda:

6 pm: Light refreshments/Room setup
6:15 pm: Community Introductions
Lt Steve Strand – SPD: Crime stats, discussion of Community Concerns
Community Announcements
WWRHAH’s focus & goals for 2019?
Community Speakers for 2019?
Open Floor for other items

(9010 35th SW)

STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS: As previewed here last night, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team is playing in the state championships! They’re visiting Gig Harbor High School at 7 pm. (14105 Purdy Dr. NW, Gig Harbor)

MEDITATE! If you need to re-center after the national results, and/or can’t stand the suspense waiting for state/local results, check out Tuesday night meditation at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 7 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

3 Replies to "West Seattle Tuesday: Election Day/Night highlights and more!"

  • WS Mom November 6, 2018 (12:39 pm)
    Not able to attend the meeting at the library this evening, but I’d love to know what the WS SPD is doing about the ongoing issue of kids mugging students on their way to Westwood Village. 

    • ACG November 6, 2018 (12:53 pm)
      Can you give more info on what you know?  That is disturbing and I’d like to pass the info on. 

  • Keith November 6, 2018 (1:20 pm)
    It’s so encouraging to see brave young people involved in the process.  My two high schoolers are prepared to walk out of class tomorrow, depending on tonight’s results.

