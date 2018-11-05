SOCCER: West Seattle High School girls start state tournament play Tuesday

We photographed the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team at Hiawatha tonight right after a practice session with more at stake than usual – tomorrow (Tuesday), they travel south to face Gig Harbor High School in the opening round of the state 3A tournament! Team captains Emma Foulk and Ally Veenhuizen talked with WSB’s Patrick Sand:

If you can get to Gig Harbor, the team could use all the cheering they can get as they face the tournament’s #1 seed. Game time for head coach Todd Veenhuizen‘s Wildcats is 7 pm at Roy Anderson Field, 14105 Purdy Dr. NW in Gig Harbor (map).