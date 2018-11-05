ELECTION 2018: 3 things you need to know about last-minute voting

Haven’t voted yet? You’re far from alone. Here are three things you might find helpful to know about last-minute … last-day! .. voting:

BY U.S. POSTAL SERVICE MAIL: We asked USPS regional spokesperson Ernie Swanson what voters need to know about :

If ballots are put into the mail early Tuesday (preferably by noon) they should get that day’s postmark. (Also), voters need to pay attention to the times on collection boxes for pick-ups. Ballots can be handed across the counter at postal retail units.

We drove up to the outdoor boxes at both West Seattle post offices to check the last pickup times. Junction (4410 California SW): 5 pm. Westwood Village (2721 SW Trenton): 6 pm.

BY KING COUNTY ELECTIONS DROPBOX: Remember, West Seattle has two now, and they’re ready for your ballot until 8 pm Tuesday. Sharp! They’re in The Junction (south side of SW Alaska between California and 44th) and in High Point (south side of SW Raymond, east of 35th, next to the library). Both have specially designated very-short-term parking for ballot dropoff. If you’re in south West Seattle, the dropbox on the east side of the White Center Library (1409 SW 107th) might be closer. If you are taking your ballot to work off-peninsula and want to know where to drop it off at lunchtime or at some other point before 8 pm, here’s a href=”https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/ballots/returning-my-ballot/ballot-drop-boxes.aspx” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>the full countywide list.

CAN’T FIND YOUR BALLOT OR DIDN’T GET ONE? Here’s how to fix that!

P.S. Election Night parties will be part of our daily highlight list Tuesday morning – if your establishment or organization is having something public, please let us know ASAP!