West Seattle Thanksgiving 2018 info: Coffee, restaurants, grocery stores, workouts, free community dinners, more

(Photo by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

Happy Thanksgiving! As always, we’re starting the holiday with information you might find helpful:

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: 6 West Seattle coffee shops open for at least part of today are listed in the Thanksgiving section atop our Holiday Guide. (Others? Let us know!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is also in the Thanksgiving section atop our Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS (AND BARS WITH FOOD) OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: Here’s the list; please remember that it is a list of who told us, when we called, that they planned to be open – so it’s always subject to last-minute change without notice to us. Please let us know if you find discrepancies – thank you!

PRE-TURKEY EXERCISE : Four options this morning, indoor and outdoor, and they too are in the Thanksgiving section atop the Holiday Guide.

WHERE TO FIND A FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: Three options this year, everyone welcome:

*Cafe Mia, 11 am-1 pm (4310 SW Oregon)

*The Hall at Fauntleroy, noon-3 pm (9131 California SW)

*West Seattle Eagles, 2 pm-5 pm (4426 California SW)

IF YOU WANT TO HELP: You can donate a dessert to The Hall at Fauntleroy’s dinner – such as a pie or cookies – dropoffs are welcome between 10 am and 1 pm, same address as above (south end of the historic schoolhouse).

WHAT TO DO AFTER DINNER: The Admiral Theater is open this afternoon/evening – see the movies and showtimes here (2343 California SW) … The West Seattle Lights music-synched light show starts tonight, 7-9 pm – bring food for the West Seattle Food Bank! (3908 SW Charlestown)

(Hawk photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson)

THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit is on the Sunday schedule

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here, citywide links on SDOT’s map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups, on Saturday

*Seattle Parks closures for today, tomorrow

*Seattle Public Libraries closed today

West Seattle’s Log House Museum is closed today

Detailed info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – thank you!)