West Seattle Friday: Wine, shopping, skating, more!

(Thursday night’s sunset, before the clouds rolled in! Photo by Robin Sinner)

Five for tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

VISCON CELLARS WINE RELEASE: Two new wines, and you can get them starting tonight!

(Photo courtesy Viscon Cellars)

Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is releasing “a 2015 Unoaked Chardonnay and our 2014 Heart Box Red Merlot. Just in time for the Thanskgiving Holidays, both these wines pair great with traditional holiday meals.” The tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm tonight, 2-7 pm Saturday. (5910 California SW)

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND GIFT SHOW: Tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday, local artists (see the list here) are showing and selling in the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall. Tonight, you’re invited to stop by 5 pm-8 pm. (9140 California SW)

GO SKATING: Alki Community Center turns roller rink most Friday nights, 5:45-7:45 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (5817 SW Stevens)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – “new lineup each month featuring four local singer-songwriters performing their original material. Anchored and hosted the second Friday of each month by West Seattle’s own Tom Humphreys. Each performer gets a 25-minute set in the showcase.” (5612 California SW)

‘FOOLS’ NIGHT 2: 7:30 pm, it’s your second chance to see the West Seattle High School Drama Club‘s production of the Neil Simon. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

