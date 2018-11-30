West Seattle Crime Watch: Suspect charged in luring case; stolen items to watch for

In West Seattle Crime Watch this evening:

LURING SUSPECT CHARGED: 25-year-old Tamir S. Mohammed was charged today with luring, three days after he was arrested on Puget Ridge. Court documents say the 14-year-old victim got on the 128 bus in the 3200 block of California SW; Mohammed boarded by 35th/Morgan. She got off the bus on 16th near SW Holly and he followed her, asking her name and saying “I’m lonely and I need someone to be with me.” He walked ahead of her at one point and she thought he was gone until he appeared in a driveway, telling her she should come down the driveway to see some Christmas lights, then grabbing her hand and trying to drag her with him. She tried to get him to stop by saying she was only 12 and that her father was waiting nearby; she said police cars started to arrive in the area and he let her go and fled. The house with the driveway had surveillance video that allowed officers to later recognize and arrest Mohammed at the 16th/Holden 7-11. He remains in the King County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Two reader reports:

LAWN MOWER STOLEN: The video is from Greg:

He says his lawn mower was stolen around 8 pm this past Monday, and his car was prowled the next night. He’s near 42nd/Dawson, south of The Junction.

JEWELRY BOX, JEWELRY, CURRENCY COLLECTION TO WATCH FOR: From Dawn: