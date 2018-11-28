West Seattle Crime Watch: Suspect arrested after luring attempt

Last night, we reported on the letter sent home by two schools after a student was “inappropriately approached” at a bus stop on Delridge on Monday. Today, SPD has just published a report of an arrest following a luring attempt on Tuesday, saying they’re investigating to see whether the suspect might be linked to other incidents:

A 25-year-old man was arrested last night for attempting to lure a 14-year-old girl in West Seattle.

Just before 6:00 pm Tuesday, officers responded to 16th Avenue SW and SW Holly Street where a 14-year-old girl reported she had been grabbed by an unknown suspect minutes earlier. The victim told officers the suspect had followed her off a Metro bus near South Seattle College. According to the victim, the suspect approached her, grabbed her hand, and told her to come with him, but she was able to pull away. The suspect eventually left the area after the victim stated she would scream. The victim was not injured.

The victim provided a description of the suspect and officers searched the area, locating the man at 16th Avenue SW and SW Holden Street minutes later. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of luring. Detectives are investigating the case, and are reviewing whether the man may be involved in any other similar incidents.