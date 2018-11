'The most important plan is your plan': What you can learn from packed-house West Seattle Be Prepared event, even if you weren't there

westseattleblog.com

By Tracy Record West Seattle Blog editor On the long to-do lists that usurp most days for most people, it's easy to let the maybes slide beneath the certainties. Thanksgiving? Definitely a week and a half away. Catastrophic earthquake? Could happen tomorrow ... or not in your lifetime, or your child...