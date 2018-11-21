TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Pre-holiday Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:14 AM: Good morning. Only note for our area right now is that if you travel SW Holden between 35th and Delridge, you might note a few SFD crews remaining from what was fleetingly a large callout, then quickly downsized, in the 2600 block.

HOLIDAY TRANSIT CHANGES TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Remember that there’ll be changes both for Thanksgiving Day and the day after. Metro will be on a Sunday schedule tomorrow, “reduced weekday” Friday. The King County Water Taxi will be out of service both days.