7:11 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

HIGHWAY 99 CLOSURE REMINDER: 9 pm tonight, southbound 99 is set to close for the weekend, between the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel and the West Seattle Bridge.

9:50 AM: Scanner – police are out on a crash on the eastbound bridge.