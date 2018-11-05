REGISTER TODAY! West Seattle High School Mini-Cheer Camp coming up

(WSB photo from 2015 Grand Parade)

Got a kid, kindergartener through 8th grader, who might be interested in what it’s like to be on a cheer squad? Get a preview with the upcoming West Seattle High School Mini Cheer Camp! Today is your optimal day to register – the announcement explains why:

The WSHS Cheerleaders will be holding a Mini Cheer Camp Saturday, November 17, 2018 in the West Seattle High School Gym from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

K-8th grade kids will have a great time learning fun cheers and making crafts with the Westside cheerleaders. Campers will receive a T-shirt and official team hair bow, picture of themselves with the cheerleaders, AND will perform as an honorary West Seattle Cheerleader at an upcoming home basketball game!

8th Graders Welcomed. Get help for our 2019-2020 Try-Outs

The cost of this camp is $60. Registration paperwork and payment are due by November 5, 2018 to be guaranteed a T-shirt the day of camp. Space is limited, so register early to ensure your spot.

Contact Nadine Nguyen at wshsminicheercamp@gmail.com (for registration/questions).