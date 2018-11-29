Here are West Seattle-specific dates in SDOT’s new ‘Move Seattle’ levy work plan

More light reading! That’s the updated “work plan” for the Levy to Move Seattle, as just released by SDOT, with the levy’s oversight committee meeting at City Hall tonight (as noted in our daily highlights list). You’ll recall that SDOT said earlier in the year that it would have to revise the plan, and now the revision’s out. Key West Seattle (and vicinity) projects and dates mentioned:

-SW Avalon Way rechannelization/repaving (plus repaving 3 blocks of 35th and one of Alaska) is now listed as a 2020 project. Most recently, SDOT had said this project would have to span two seasons, 2019 and 2020, so we’ll be following up to see if the new work-plan date really means it won’t even start until 2020.

-Repaving Delridge between Avalon and Graham is listed as 2021, which is in line with the RapidRide H Line now scheduled to launch that fall

-East Marginal corridor improvements for freight and bicycles now listed as 2022-2023, pending additional funding

-Andover and Delridge pedestrian bridges are scheduled for work in 2020

-Both Admiral Way bridges are scheduled for work in 2023

-Here are the only “new sidewalk” projects listed for West Seattle between now and 2024:

Myrtle stairway from Sylvan to 25th, 2019

Sylvan Way between Orchard and Delridge, 2019

Sylvan Way, same stretch, other side, 2020

24th from Thistle to Barton, 2020

Kenyon from 24th to “dead end,” 2020

Edmunds stairway from Cottage Place to 23rd, 2023

Also of note, a reminder that the Move Seattle levy was supposed to fund the “Fauntleroy Boulevard” project:

The construction of the Fauntleroy Boulevard Project was put on hold in January 2018. SDOT is exploring the construction of near-term improvements to help improve predictability for people who walk, drive, and bike on Fauntleroy Way while Sound Transit considers the preferred alignment. Based on the final alignment decision, SDOT will seek community feedback on next steps.

The Sound Transit decisionmaking process is still on track to decide next spring on a “preferred alignment” for environmental studies.

Meantime, the new work plan is by no means a complete list of SDOT’s WS plans for the years ahead – there are smaller projects, as well as work funded outside the nine-year levy approved by voters in 2015.