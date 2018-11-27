GIVING TUESDAY: West Seattle Tool Library’s first-of-its-kind addition

(Photo courtesy

Another Giving Tuesday announcement we’ve received is from the West Seattle Tool Library, which has acquired what director Micah Summers believes to be the first publicly accessible laser cutter in WS:

We are excited to announce that we recently acquired an industrial laser cutter in our shop and are working feverishly to get it set up and begin education and private reservation of the tool. We … are looking to raise funds to pay for the equipment and pre-sell access & classes for the machine. Additionally we are looking to raise funds for a scholarship fund to maximize access to low-income individuals.

You can donate here during Giving Tuesday, or in person at the Tool Library (cash or credit card) during their regular hours, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 5-8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 11 am-4 pm. The Tool Library is on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).