West Seattle scenes: Above the fog

Thanks for the photos from above the fog! Top pic is by Eugene Lee, looking west from Gatewood, near Myrtle Reservoir Park. Below, by Susanna Moore, looking northeast toward downtown:

And from Twitter:

That fog today 🦄 pic.twitter.com/dvqk3w0Gbc — Dené Miles (@DeneMiles) October 20, 2018



And one more sunset view e-mailed to us, from Gatewood, by Stephen Sills:

Forecast says we might have “areas of fog” tomorrow morning too.