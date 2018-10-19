West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle scenes: Above the fog

October 19, 2018 10:10 pm
Thanks for the photos from above the fog! Top pic is by Eugene Lee, looking west from Gatewood, near Myrtle Reservoir Park. Below, by Susanna Moore, looking northeast toward downtown:

And from Twitter:



And one more sunset view e-mailed to us, from Gatewood, by Stephen Sills:

Forecast says we might have “areas of fog” tomorrow morning too.

No Replies to "West Seattle scenes: Above the fog"

