West Seattle Crime Watch: Hit-and-run driver sought

October 21, 2018 9:55 pm
Lindsey sent the photo, hoping you might know who hit her car early today and took off:

My car was hit last night at around 2 am on 63rd and Marguerite. [map] I believe I heard the sound, as I woke up to a loud bang. Unfortunately I heard no further sounds and did not go out to the street to investigate. Police salvaged parts of the other vehicle at the scene. A black Ford, very likely 2004 Mustang, was involved. Please look out for a black vehicle with significant front-end damage in the area. Would probably be more so on the passenger side. Police stated they believe the driver to have been traveling at a very high rate of speed. Possibly 60 MPH or so.

  • MJ October 21, 2018 (10:30 pm)
    Likely an idiot drunk driver. I hope they catch the person responsible and make them pay for the damages and be cited for illegally leaving an accident scene.

