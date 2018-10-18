Great Washington ShakeOut: How Explorer West handled today’s earthquake drill

(WSB photos)

Taking cover under classroom desks was only part of the plan as Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) participated in today’s Great Washington ShakeOut earthquake drill. No matter how ready you are, an earthquake or natural disaster can lead to injuries, so EWMS practiced dealing with those too:

Preparedness means having supplies on hand (this includes suggestions):

And it means everyone’s involved. Here’s EW head of school Evan Hundley:

There was a communications component too – this text was sent to EWMS parents:

P.S. As mentioned in our daily highlights list and calendar, Explorer West has the first of three open houses for prospective families tonight – 6:30-8 pm, 10015 28th SW.