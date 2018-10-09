From community involvement to library-oke – it’s your West Seattle Tuesday list

(If we had an official WSB bird, the bright and loud Steller’s Jay would be it. Thanks to Mark Wangerin for the photo)

Here's our list of highlights for the rest of your Tuesday:

CRAFTERS AT HPIC: Working on a project? Bring it to Highland Park Improvement Club and hang out with the South Seattle Fiber Arts Club, 11 am-1 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

LEARN ABOUT BUGS: Second of four lectures at the Senior Center of West Seattle by West Seattle entomologist Jen Paur, 4-5 pm. Fee. Details in our calendar listing, including how to call to sign up. (4217 SW Oregon)

CANDIDATES @ ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 6:30 pm ANA meeting at The Sanctuary is scheduled to include the candidates for the 34th District State Senate, Joe Nguyen and Shannon Braddock. (2656 42nd SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: 7 pm meeting at 2 Fingers Social, community members welcome. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, monthly FCA board meeting, with community members always welcome. Agenda’s in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: This group of West Seattle High School supporters meets at 7 pm in the school library. All welcome. (3000 California SW)

BOOKTOBERFEST LIBRARYOKE: 9 pm at The Skylark, you’re encouraged to sing songs about books and libraries. 21+. No cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

