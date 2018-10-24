FRIDAY: Lafayette Leopards ready to roar, rain or shine

That video is from the Lafayette Elementary Walk-A-Thon nine years ago – long enough that some of those then-Lafayette Leopards have since reached adulthood! – but we’re bringing it back as a reminder that this year’s on-foot fundraiser is coming up Friday (October 26th), rain or shine, 8 am-1:30 pm! Here’s the reminder from Erika Stromberg of the Lafayette PTA:

Students collect pledges to raise funds for our PTA and walk or run laps for 30 minutes on Friday! We invite community members to support our school Walk-A-Thon! For more information, visit our web site: lafayettepta.com/walkathon We hope to reach our goal of $60,000 by Friday! We have raised $28,000 so far! Local businesses may also donate to our student Bake Sale, which takes place during the Walk-A-Thon on Friday. Thank you to all our Sponsors including West Seattle Blog for supporting our school!

Lafayette is on the northwest corner of California and Lander if you want to stop by and cheer, donate, and/or buy a bake-sale treat Friday.