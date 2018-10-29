FOLLOWUP: How much helping you did with those West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival Chili Cookoff helpings

(WSB photos from Sunday)

As reported in our as-it-happened West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival coverage Sunday, Duos Catering won the Chili Cookoff. But thanks to all nine contenders who donated and served chili, and the hundreds of people who bought tastes and voted, the real winners are the West Seattle Food Bank‘s clients – Lora Radford of the WSJA (above left) sends word via Judi Yazzolino of WSFB (above right) that the cookoff raised $3,400 to fight hunger. Plus, the Root Beer Garden raised $130 in tips for WSFB.

The folks from The Beer Junction ran the garden again this year. As a festival sponsor, we were there to cover it all – see our as-it-happened report here and bonus photo gallery here!