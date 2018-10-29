GALLERY: More scenes from West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival 2018

Photos by Leda Costa for West Seattle Blog
As promised – more views from the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, which filled the streets in the heart of The Junction with four hours of fun on Sunday. (Here’s our as-it-happened coverage.) Costumed canines were part of the fun:
The festival began as a fusion of the Farmers’ Market and Junction business trick-or-treating – and has continued to grow, but both of those components are still part of it:
The Farmers’ Market can take on a sort of town-square character, where you see your friends and neighbors. The Harvest Festival, like Summer Fest, is something of a supercharged version:
The costume parade adds to the fun:
By the time the West Seattle High School Marching Band and paraders – plus pilot motorcyclist/radio operator Jim Edwards (who is also a coordinator for the summertime West Seattle Grand Parade) circle around, everyone’s had a good look and listen:
For some, the real fun was in puddle-stomping with what the earlier rain left behind:
For some of the littlest festivalgoers, a shoulder-borne view:
Or a family portrait:
For more of the festival fun, see our as-it-happened coverage, published from our base in the festival Info Booth. Next up for the festival-presenting West Seattle Junction Association – December 1st is the date for this year’s Tree Lighting and Night Market; details to come!
