BIZNOTE: Inner Alchemy shop moving to West Seattle Junction

The West Seattle Junction storefront at 4310 SW Oregon, vacant since <strong>Mystery Made moved to 4537 California SW, won’t be vacant much longer. Inner Alchemy‘s Maari Falsetto confirms to WSB that she is moving her storefront there, from 3043 California SW, which is closing after this weekend (open until 5 pm today, noon-5 pm Sunday). She says, “Inner Alchemy, Treasures and Transformation is thrilled to be moving into the West Seattle Junction, opening a larger shop carrying local and global treasures and art, crystals, art, jewelry, candles, and all good things for your metaphysical needs. We will have a healing space to support the needs of our community with both scheduled and drop-in appointments available. We look forward to participating in the Art Walk and bringing the Soul Spa back to Farmers Market Sundays.” She’ll host some events there but also will continue hosting some at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska). She’s hoping to open the new Junction shop – which has spirituality in its past too, as a Christian Science Reading Room before Mystery Made’s arrival – on March 1.