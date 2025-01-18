BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Bishop Blanchet

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Friday night, the Chief Sealth International High School girls and boys basketball teams hosted Metro League powerhouse Bishop Blanchet HS.

(Sealth’s Fahima Mohamed)

The Blanchet girls came into the game with an undefeated record in Metro League play. The Sealth Seahawks kept the game tight through two quarters, trailing by a score of 23-20 at the half. Blanchet turned up the pressure in the third quarter, creating several Sealth turnovers that led to easy fast break buckets for the Bears. The Sealth girls dialed up their intensity in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t overcome the Blanchet lead, falling by a 47-33 final score. Fahima Mohamed and Alysse Bland led the scoring for the Seahawks with 17 and 10 points respectively.

In the nightcap contest, the Sealth boys kept pace with the Blanchet Bears for the first quarter of play. Sealth sophomore Adnaan Mohamed dazzled the crowd with outside shooting and acrobatic scoring drives. In the second quarter, the Blanchet boys put on a shooting clinic, draining threes one after another to lead by 42-25 at the half. The rest of the game, both teams rotated their lineups to give the bench more playing time.

Sealth never gave up and narrowed the deficit to 10 points with a nifty run late in the 4th quarter. Blanchet improved their overall record to 12-3 with their 70-60 win.

NEXT: Sealth is on the road against Seattle Academy next week – boys varsity at 7:30 pm Tuesday, girls varsity at 7:30 pm Wednesday.