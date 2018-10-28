HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival 2018!

(LOOKING FOR BUS REROUTE INFO? Go here)

10:39 AM: One of the changes for this year’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival – the chili cookoff started earlier than usual, so if you head here right now, it’s awaiting you! On the southwest corner at California/Alaska, $10 donation to the West Seattle Food Bank gets you a flight of chili tastes by all the contenders, and a vote.

More chili than last year too. Also happening now – free activities presented by dozens of local businesses and organizations, including Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor):

And Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor):

Somehow this fish escaped being hooked:

Costume parade is at 11:30 am (starts from the park on the northwest corner of 42nd/Alaska) but costumes are already here in abundance. Activities are on California between Alaska and Edmunds; the Farmers’ Market is on California north of Alaska; the Root Beer Garden ($3.50 for root beer with Husky Deli ice cream) is on Alaska west of California, next to chili. More coverage to come!

11:02 AM: Costumed adults aplenty, too. Above, masquerading as an emoji, is Jennifer Danner, SPD’s Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator. Family costume themes are everywhere:

11:30 AM: The costume parade is starting!

WSHS band leading @WSJA Harvest Festival costume parade pic.twitter.com/B5PdMRguOP — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 28, 2018



By the time the parade circles around, it's a bit free-form. pic.twitter.com/nsGdXf7cBL — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 28, 2018



Overheard on the parade sidelines: “Santa? What’s Santa doing here?”

11:45 AM: The parade has circled back to Alaska/42nd, with the WSHS Band wrapping up with “Thriller.” Now it’s almost trick-or-treat time.