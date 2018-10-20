First beer, now boxes: See what’s just been added to help save West Seattle Junction ‘free’ parking

If you go out for dinner and/or drinks in The Junction tonight – or head to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market tomorrow – you might notice boxes like that one in the Junction Association-operated “free parking lots.” The five boxes, installed this afternoon, are the newest fundraising tool in the effort to keep those lots available and free.

While WSJA says its agreement with the lots’ owners, Trusteed Properties, doesn’t allow charging for parking, this is strictly a request for donations. Can’t or don’t want to donate? No problem. You can still park for free for up to three hours as always. But if you can donate – bring a few bucks next time you’re headed that way, and look for the boxes.

BACKSTORY: The fundraising push is an attempt to help cover a dramatically higher property-tax bill for the lots that’s passed through to the Junction Association and the community businesses that comprise it. They’ve secured a temporary reprieve from the county, which collects property taxes, but that runs out soon. Other fundraisers so far have included Save Our Lots beer and online donations. If your business wants to show its support – here’s a kit!