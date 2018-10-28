UPDATE: Fire call in High Point

2:27 PM: Big response for possible fire in the 6500 block of Sylvan Way, but it’s being downsized as arriving crews aren’t finding any sign of smoke or fire.
2:39 PM: The call has closed.
Big response. Huge. One lane of Sylvan Way completely blocked….. but looks like it won’t stay that way for long. False alarm?
