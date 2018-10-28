West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Fire call in High Point

October 28, 2018 2:27 pm
2:27 PM: Big response for possible fire in the 6500 block of Sylvan Way, but it’s being downsized as arriving crews aren’t finding any sign of smoke or fire.

2:39 PM: The call has closed.

  • CRBSeattle October 28, 2018 (2:39 pm)
    Big response. Huge. One lane of Sylvan Way completely blocked….. but looks like it won’t stay that way for long. False alarm?

