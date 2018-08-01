NIGHT OUT: What you need to know with 6 days to go

Less than a week until Night Out – next Tuesday is the night when neighborhoods around the nation have block/building/etc. parties to celebrate community and safety. We checked in with Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner, who says 266 Night Out events are registered so far in our area (still the second-highest total in the city, though SW is the smallest precinct). If you want to close a (non-arterial) street and/or request a Night Out visit by public-safety personnel, register your event ASAP (you have until Monday afternoon, but why procrastinate?) – just go here. If you’re already registered, that page is also where you can download invitations, street-closure signs, and other Night Out collateral.