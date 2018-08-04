COUNTDOWN: One week to Delridge Day!

Just a week until eastern West Seattle’s biggest event of the summer – Delridge Day! The festival is set for 11 am-3 pm Saturday, August 11th, in the park outside Delridge Community Center (Delridge/26th/Genesee), and Pete Spalding shared info today on what you can expect to see – two stages of music and cultural performances, ~40 vendors, lessons and competitions at adjacent Delridge Skatepark with Skate Like A Girl, Seattle Police‘s Southwest Precinct Picnic with specialty-unit demonstrations plus free hot dogs, chips, and drinks … Pete says a classic rig from the Last Resort Fire Department will be there too. (Among those with booths, as mentioned here earlier this week, Sound Transit – so bring your questions about West Seattle’s future light rail!) Schedule details are in our calendar listing. Co-sponsors include WSB – see you there!
