LIGHT RAIL: Your next two chances to talk with Sound Transit in West Seattle, plus video of the most-recent briefing

Next month is a big one in the journey to a “preferred alternative” for Sound Transit’s West Seattle and Ballard light-rail extensions. But you have opportunities to catch up this month, too.

First: ST reps will be in West Seattle twice next week.

‘DRINK AND LINK’: Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) is hosting a briefing (Link is the official name of ST’s light-rail service) at 7 pm next Wednesday, August 8th. All welcome.

DELRIDGE DAY: ST will have a booth at the Delridge Day festival, 11 am-3 pm Saturday, August 11th, at Delridge Community Center park (Delridge Way SW/SW Genesee).

WATCH JuNO BRIEFING: Before then, you can catch up by watching the briefing Sound Transit’s Andrea Barnett and Stephen Mak presented to the Junction Neighborhood Organization‘s quarterly meeting:

We recorded the briefing during JuNO’s meeting one week ago.

WHAT’S NEXT: At its next meeting September 5th, the Stakeholder Advisory Group is scheduled to get evaluation information – such as technical points, cost, visualizations, etc. – on the proposed alignments, which include five options in the West Seattle area. That information is supposed to be available for community members at the next Neighborhood Forum in West Seattle (9 am September 8th, Seattle Lutheran High School gym, 4100 SW Genesee). Then the SAG makes its next round of recommendations September 26th regarding which alignment(s) should advance to the final level of review before the “preferred alignment” is chosen for environmental study.