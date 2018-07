(WSB photos from June 23)

Though we’re in the middle of summer, football season is getting ever closer … just a month away! … and West Seattle High School‘s team has been practicing with new head coach Jeff Scott.

To help the program, the West Seattle Booster Club is planning a golf fundraiser next month – from the announcement e-mailed by the WSBC:

10 am August 5, 2018

Location: Foster Golf Links in Tukwila

Cost: $400 per team of 4, pay at the event

Mulligans for purchase: 2 for $25 or 4 for $40

Here’s the official flyer/entry form (PDF).