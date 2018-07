About 80 people, with 60 dogs, showed up for the first ever PAWrade before today’s West Seattle Grand Parade – it was a new collaboration this year between the parade-presenting Rotary Club of West Seattle and the West Seattle Junction Association. Thanks to the WSJA for sharing these photos of the winners:

MOST CREATIVE



MOST COLORFUL



BEST KID-DOG COMBO



BEST ADULT-DOG COMBO



And yes, says WSJA executive director Lora Swift (grand marshal of today’s Grand Parade – much more GP coverage to come), there will be another PAWrade next year!