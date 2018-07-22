Hop Around West Seattle, Stuff the Bus Bash, Christmas in July, ‘Hamlet,’ and what else is up for your Sunday

(Barred Owl in hemlock, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights of what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back in its usual spot in the street, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WHITE CENTER JUBILEE DAYS: Parade at 11 am on 16th SW between SW 100th and SW 112th and carnival at White Center Heights Elementary continues, 11 am-11 pm. Full details at jubileedays.org.

WADING POOLS: Expected to be open today. Your West Seattle wading pools will be Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (noon-6:30 pm; Delridge/Genesee)

COLMAN POOL CLOSURES OVER: The outdoor saltwater pool at Lincoln Park reopens to the public noon-7 pm after two days of swim-meet closures. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WESTSIDE BABY ‘STUFF THE BUS’ BASH: Noon-3 pm, you and your family are invited to bring diapers to WestSide Baby‘s White Center HQ not just to “stuff the bus” but also to enjoy a fun party – details here! (10002 14th SW)

HOP AROUND WEST SEATTLE: Noon-5 pm shuttle tour of three West Seattle beer spots – Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW). Details in our calendar listing; tickets available online.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The US Coast Guard Auxiliary welcomes you to their weekly 1 pm-4 pm tours (get there by 3:45 pm) at historic Alki Point Lighthouse. (3201 Alki SW)

‘HAMLET’ IN THE PARK: This year’s only scheduled West Seattle performance by Young Shakespeare Workshop, 2 pm at Roxhill Park. Free! Here’s our preview. (29th/Barton)

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Fun benefit dinner and auction at the Masonic Center to help The Christmas People meet their goal of helping people in need next winter-holiday season. Doors open at 4 pm. Tickets only $15. Details here. (4736 40th SW)