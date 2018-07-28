Head over heels for Lucha Libre Volcánica’s South Park visit

It’s becoming a summertime tradition – a Duwamish Waterway Park exhibition by Lucha Libre Volcánica, the Renton-based troupe specializing in Mexican-style masked-wrestling – and the luchadores were there today during the Water Festival.

The performers are usually heroes or villains – during our ringside visit, we saw heroes …

And villains:

When all was said, done, thrown, and pinned …

… the heroes won. As did the Environmental Coalition of South Seattle, sponsor of the Water Festival, which continued into the evening.