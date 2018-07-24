FOLLOWUP: SDOT distributing 35th SW Phase 2 notices in SW Juneau area today

SDOT‘s updated plan for the 35th SW/SW Juneau intersection, as part of the 35th SW Safety Project‘s Phase 2, was featured in our Morgan Community Association quarterly-meeting report last week – including the draft version of a notice for businesses/residents in the area. Today, SDOT’s Dawn Schellenberg tells us, that notice is being circulated. Here’s the final version (PDF). As the notice says, the work at 35th/Juneau will start soon, and will include turn restrictions as well as parking removal; while the notice doesn’t list a number, we asked SDOT’s Jim Curtin at the MoCA meeting, and he replied it would be at least 20 spaces, described as little-used. As for the rest of 35th SW Phase 2, here’s what we first reported back in April.
West Seattle, Washington
24 Tuesday
| 0 COMMENTS