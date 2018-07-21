Driver damages doors at Harbor Avenue 7-11

Not a good week for the Harbor Avenue 7-11. First the dumpster fire on Wednesday – now a crash. After a reader tip that someone had driven into the store’s doors, we went to the 7-11 and found this damage. Store workers didn’t want to comment and there were no police or fire personnel on scene (nor is there a SFD call logged to the scene any time since midnight), so apparently no injuries) so we’re not clear on exactly what happened or when, but they have some cleanup to do – from outside you can see some items tossed about inside too.